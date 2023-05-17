Amazon refreshes Echo Show 5 with new 3rd generation model packing improved sound

On top of its colorful new addition to the Alexa speaker lineup, Amazon today is also showcasing its new version of its compact smart display. The Echo Show 5 brings the brand’s voice assistant to a 5.5-inch screen, and now with that there’s even better sounding internal speakers as well as a sustainable build crafted of recycled materials. Now available for pre-order, everything new about Amazon’s latest is detailed below.

Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen is here

After last being refreshed back in 2021, Amazon today is out with a new version of the Echo Show 5. The most compact smart display in its stable of Alexa devices is now getting an updated set of internals while delivering on the same expected footprint. Perfect for bedside tables, family room end tables, and even as a small display to help with cooking in the kitchen, the whole package still comes centered around a 5.5-inch screen with 960 by 480 resolution. It sports a basic 2 MP camera just like before, with an array of three microphones to handle picking up all of your Alexa queries.

As for what’s new, Amazon is delivering an entirely new internal speaker system. The new Echo Show 3rd Gen now has double the bass of the previous generation, while also delivering clearer sound across the rest of the soundstage. Amazon does not that this is the fastest version of its smart display yet, but no specific wording has been used if there’s an updated chipset on the inside or not. This is also the first Echo smart display to launch with Matter from the start. That opens up a whole new world of smart home connectivity.

Alongside the standard edition, Amazon is also rolling out a new version of its Kids Edition for the Echo Show 3rd Gen. We typically always see the brand refresh the more family-friendly version of its devices alongside the model with wider market appeal, and today’s reveal is no different. The new Echo Show 5 Kids arrives with a unique fabric cover around the back, alongside access to a year of Kids Plus services and a two-year warranty on top of the other tweaks. Those adjustments earn it a slightly higher price tag, too.

Much like the entirely new Echo Pop, Amazon is also applying some more sustainable construction focus to its Echo Show 3rd Gen. Stepping things up even further, the new smart display is made from 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum as well as recycled polyester yarn. You’ll find much of the same 100% recyclable packing, as well.

Echo Show 3rd Gen is now available for pre-order direct from Amazon before shipping at the end of the month. Locking in your order now lets you secure the speaker at its $89.99 MSRP in one of three colors. The speaker comes backed by Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee, which ensures that if any discounts pop up between now and May 31, you’ll end up paying the lowest price. There’s also the Kids Edition model, which clocks in at $99.99 in a single galaxy-inspired design.

