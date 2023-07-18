First discount drops Lutron’s new Caseta Diva smart HomeKit dimmer switch kit to $103

Seeing its first-ever discount today, the new Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit is dropping to $103.25 shipped on Amazon. Having just launched last fall with a $120 price tag, this kit includes everything you need to adopt the Caseta ecosystem at 14% off. It’s the only chance to save and fittingly a new all-time low. The Caseta series arrives with some of our favorite smart home accessories on the market, and Lutron’s new Diva Smart Dimmer certainly continues living up to that reputation. Centered around the smart bridge, this kit includes the new paddle-style dimmer switch with integrated LED slider that lets you see how bright the overhead lights are. The kit also features a companion Pico smart remote to round out the starter kit that works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is also joined by a pair of discounts on some add-on Lutron Caseta accessories:

If you’re looking for some ambient lighting for your smart home instead of just a way to convert overhead lighting, we’re tracking a discount on Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip. Arriving as one of the first of its kind with onboard Matter support to go alongside its Thread connectivity, it now sells for $42 That’s down from $60, in order to land at a new all-time low.

Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Introducing the Diva smart dimmer switch for Caséta smart lighting. Lutron’s #1 dimmer is now smart and works with your existing Caséta products. Match existing Diva LED+ dimmer switches in your home with the same elegant, recognized paddle-style, updated to match existing Caséta products with an LED-backlit light bar. Welcome Home to Peace of Mind – always come back to a well-lit home with the Diva smart dimmer switch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!