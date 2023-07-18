Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD adds 128GB of storage to your setup at new $12 low (37% off)

Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC

Amazon is now offering the latest 128GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD memory card down at $11.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18, this model launched in April of this year at $19 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $1 below the previous best, $2 below the Prime Day price, and a new Amazon all-time low. This is Samsung’s top-of-the-line, pro-grade solution, now with even faster speeds at up to 180MB/s. A solid addition to your on-the-go gaming rig, summer vacation camera setup, or just when going out into the field to capture content for your channel, it features U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds alongside A2 app-loading tech and more. Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements (water, X-rays, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and more) keeps it safe when traveling or inside of your camera setup. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more details. 

For further comparison, today’s deal matches the price you’ll pay currently for the slower and older EVO Select model from Samsung. Even this PNY PRO Elite model that’s even slower than that comes in at a couple bucks more. If you’re looking for a modest 128GB to give your gear a nice little boost, it’s hard to beat the PRO Plus right now for the price of a couple lattes. 

Just be sure to scope out yesterday’s deal on the 190MB/s SanDisk variants. While the 128GB card is on sale for $15, you can score the 64GB for less and achieve speeds a touch faster than the pro models from Samsung detailed above. All of those deals, going right up to 512GB model, are waiting in our deal coverage right here

New Samsung PRO Plus microSD card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room. The PRO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection; You deserve reliable storage, backed by a 10-year limited warranty. 

