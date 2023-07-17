SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds on sale from $11

If you didn’t find the perfect storage discount last week on Prime Day, Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards. All dropping a few dollars lower than previous mentions, the offers now live to start the week are all headlined by the 512GB capacity model at $44.99 shipped. Having hit the scene at the $109 price point last fall, we’ve more recently been tracking a $65 going rate. That makes today’s offer deliver $20 in savings while also amounting to $3 under our previous mention. Other capacities are also on sale and detailed below. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more. Shop all of the discounts below from $11.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards:

If your storage needs aren’t going to be met by a new microSD card after all, we’re also tracking another notable price cut to start off the week. Right now, Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 990 PRO 2TB SSD undercuts what we saw it sell for last week on Prime Day, delivering its heaksink design for even better performance at a new $160 low.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!