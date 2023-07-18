Apple Watch Series 6 runs watchOS 10 this fall with refurb discounts from $170 (Orig. $399+)

If you’re rocking an older Apple Watch and are lamenting about missing out on the new watchOS 10 changes, then Woot has just the discount today. A perfect way to upgrade or dive in for the first time without breaking the bank, the Apple Watch Series 6 now starts from $169.99 at Woot in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the original $399 price tag, these are now at new all-time lows. Alongside the 40mm model, you can also save on the larger 44mm styles at $174.99, down from the original $429.

Sure, Apple Watch Series 6 might not be the most recent wearable in Apple’s stable, but it’ll mean you land a watchOS 10-ready solution for far less. It can handle tracking everything from heart rate and sleep to even blood oxygen levels, alongside all of your typical workouts and burned calorie metrics. There’s the same chip as the more recent Series 7, alongside a waterproof design that can tag along on swims alongside daily wear in the shower. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Otherwise, go shop all of the leftover Apple deals that are still live after Prime Day. We’re actually still seeing a surprising number of offers from last week still up for grabs, not to mention an assortment of discounts that weren’t originally on sale for Prime Day to begin with and are just now finally getting in on the savings with the start of the new work week.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

