Apple’s Studio Display with Nano-Texture glass sees $199 discount for first time in months

On sale for the first time since back in April, the latest Apple Studio Display with Nano-Texture glass has dropped to $1,699.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally fetching $1,899, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date at $199 off. This rare offer is only the second chance to save in 2023 on the higher-end model with anti-reflective glass. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale below, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines out there. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

You can also save a little bit of cash by going with the standard glass model, which sells for $1,499 at Amazon right now. This version offers just about all of the same perks that people have been loving from Studio Display, just without the Nano-Texture finish applied to the glass. Today’s discount takes $100 off and undercuts the model on sale above by an extra $201. So if those anti-reflective properties aren’t the main selling point you’re after, there’s some added savings to be had.

A great companion to your new Studio Display, we’re now tracking some better than Prime Day discounts on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Undercutting last week’s markdowns by an extra $49, Amazon is now taking a total of $249 off the usual price tags on the latest flagship MacBook experience. Pairing it with Apple’s monitor then means you’ll be able to take full advantage of its Apple Silicon power at the desktop, too. Otherwise, go shop all of the leftover Apple deals that are still live after Prime Day.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

