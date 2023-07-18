Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is $49 below Prime Day with $249 discounts

After failing to see some all-time low discounts go live on Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for Prime Day, it looks like Amazon was just holding out on us during the shopping event. The retailer is back today with the best prices yet on Apple’s new flagship release, with the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro dropping to $2,249.99 shipped for the 512GB/16GB configuration in both silver and space gray. Down from $2,499, you’re now looking at $249 in savings to go alongside the second-best offer to date at within $1 of the all-time low. It’s the best discount in months, and clocks in at $49 below the Prime Day offers from last week. There’s also $249 off higher-end models, too.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

As for how the recent release compares to its predecessor, Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pro really only sports marginally better performance. Earlier this year, we took an in-depth look to see how the Apple Silicon chips compare, a feature you’ll definitely want to check out if you’re still undecided. Only making the decision harder, we’re tracking some all-time low discounts right now on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro, which has 16-inch models resting as low as $1,899 with $800 in savings attached.

Otherwise, go shop all of the leftover Apple deals that are still live after Prime Day. We’re actually still seeing a surprising number of offers from last week still up for grabs, not to mention an assortment of discounts that weren’t originally on sale for Prime Day to begin with and are just now finally getting in on the savings with the start of the new work week.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

