Aqara’s Presence Sensor FP2 amplifies HomeKit automations with rare discount to $75

Aqara’s recent Presence Sensor FP2 supercharges your HomeKit setup with the ability to monitor movement and activity in your space in a way that a typical motion sensor just can’t. Relying on mmWave radar, the accessory expands the automations Siri can pull off, all while doing so on sale. Right now, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering a rare chance to save on the FP2 Presence Sensor, which drops to $74.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is one of the first offers to date since launching earlier in the spring, and dropping from the usual $83 going rate. We notably didn’t see any offers go live on Prime Day, either. The new Presence Sensor FP2 from Aqara far exceeds what you can do with a typical motion detector or door/window sensor, letting you configure automations. It can be configured with up to 30 different zones, offering more specific customization for trigging scenes based on where someone is in your home. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at what to expect from the experience, too.

You could however just stick with a more typical door and window sensor for your automations. The new Aqara P2 sensor is easily the best option on the market, especially with its second-ever discount to $27. As one of the only models on the market for both Thread and Matter support, the new Aqara P2 door and window sensor lets you take full advantage of automating your HomeKit setup. Perfect for automatically turning lights on and off when you come in the front door or leave, this accessory can also be used to check whether a window is open before turning on the AC. It’s a great option for added peace of mind in your smart home, or just a perfect option to really get more of the smarts out of your gadgets. The new sensor is compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box, and can send you alerts when the sensor is opened or closed. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

We have a collection of notable smart home offers on tap this morning, all of which now come headlined by Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs. Rare discounts are arriving that offer some of the best discounts to date, as well as the lowest prices in months at the very least. Everything now starts from $30, delivering at least 20% in savings. And for everything else, our smart home guide is also packed this week with an assortment of other gear for your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setups.

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 features:

The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 (2.4GHz Wi-Fi REQUIRED) offers significant advantages over PIR infrared motion sensors by using a single radar sensor to monitor rooms of up to 40 m² (430 sq ft). You can also divide it into up to 30 zones, such as sofa, bed or desktop, etc. and set up individual automations for each zone. It is like having several PIR sensors at the same time with one Presence Sensor FP2. Please note: the FP2 is a wired sensor that should be constantly powered.

