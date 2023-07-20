Best price of the year hits OtterBox’s MagSafe Car Vent iPhone Mount at $26 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Performance Car Vent Mount for MagSafe down at $26.38 shipped. Regularly $40 at retail and the official OtterBox site, this one is now 34% off for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon 2023 low and the best price we have tracked since Black Friday last year when it dropped to $24 there. Designed to work with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices, it provides a simple and “strong” magnetic mounting pad for your device when on the road. Alongside compatibility with MagSafe case-equipped iPhones, it clips right into your car’s vent mount and provides an adjustable head to get it at the right angle for all of your road trip needs. Head below for more details.

iOttie has long been one of our favorite brands in the car mount space for both iPhone and Android users. The Velox Magnetic Car Mount model is a solid option for folks looking to bring spending down a touch while delivering an arguably more attractive and streamlined design. You can get a closer look at the Velox lineup in our hands-on review right here.

Then go check out the brand new iOttie Easy One Touch 6 iPhone car mounts (including one made for Tesla) for a look at the latest models coming from the brand. And for more smartphone accessory deals to supplement your summer handset experience, our dedicated hub is loaded with price drops on everything from cases and chargers to MagSafe wallets and more.

OtterBox Performance Car Vent MagSafe Mount features:

Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment – For best experience and protection, attach to an OtterBox for MagSafe case

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment, attaches to vertical and horizontal vents

Adjusts easily for optimal viewing and access, holds phone securely in landscape and portrait positions

Simple, convenient connection

Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty (see website for details)

