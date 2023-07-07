iOttie debuts four new Easy One Touch 6 iPhone car mounts, including one made for Tesla

iOttie today is refreshing its lineup of popular iPhone and Android car mounts with its next generation of offerings. Upgrading all three of the standard models we’ve seen in the past while adding an entirely new one fit for Teslas, the new iOttie Easy One Touch 6 series is landing on store shelves.

iOttie debuts two new Easy One Touch 6 series car mounts

After seeing the company double down on MagSafe earlier in the year with some expansions to its Velox lineup, iOttie is back to its core lineup to give it some love. Bringing the same one-handed mounting mechanism for keeping your smartphone in view during road trips and commutes to work alike, iOttie is now out with its new Easy One Touch 6 series.

We’ve written home about iOttie and its Easy One Touch system for years now, and the new version just largely looks to improve upon previous releases. The spring-loaded system is refreshing what we’ve seen in the past, with a design that makes it far easier to retrieve your smartphone from the mount with just one hand.

At launch, we’re seeing three distinct form factors hit the scene. First up is what will be what most popular for many vehicles. The standard dashboard mount has a suction cup attached to a mounting arm that the actual iPhone clip connects to. There’s a telescoping design for getting everything in the right position too.

Bringing much of that same technology to electric cars, the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 mount also comes in a screen-ready configuration. Rides like Teslas, Rivian releases, and even Ford’s Mach-E all have adopted a screen design in the cockpit that makes traditional car mounts like the dashboard model above a little less functional – which is why iOttie is now out with a more specialized mount.

The new Vehicle Screen Mount arrives at the same price point and comes centered around the latest version of the One Touch mechanism. The only difference is the actual mounting arm, which features a rotating fixture point that adheres to the back of your car’s touchscreen.

The new iOttie Easy One Touch 6 series is also hitting the scene with a new CD slot model too. This one sells for a bit less than the other two but lacks the same fully adjustable designs.

Another update this time around is that there’s a cable tie built right into the back of the mount. iOttie’s releases don’t come with charging onboard like many of the other models out there but instead encourage you to just bring your own cable. I personally always preferred this company’s releases as the owner of a vehicle with wired CarPlay, and it seems that iOttie is leaning into that by making sure you always know where the Lighting or USB-C cord is.

Three of the new iOttie Easy One Touch 6 mounts are now available from the company’s Amazon storefront. Both the standard dashboard and Tesla mounts sell for $29.95. The CD slot model, on the other hand, sells for for $27.99. There’s also going to be an air vent model with the same mount attached coming soon at a later date.

