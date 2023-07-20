Beam family photos to Skylight’s 15-inch Wi-Fi picture frame at $237 for today only ($63 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Skylight Frame Amazon storefront is now offering one of the best prices ever on one of its latest digital picture frames. You can now land the 15-inch Skylight Frame Wi-Fi digital picture frame display for $236.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $63 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best deal we have tracked since release in late 2022 outside of a very brief discount at $225. Delivering a traditional-looking picture frame that will be right at home in the living room or bedroom, it connects to your Wi-Fi to display a customizable collection of family photos, vacation memories, and more. Simply fire off your desired images to a dedicated Skylight email address to have your latest images appear instantly on the frame alongside viewing customizations, user approved image options, and more. Head below for additional details.

Drop down to the 10-inch Skylight model to bring spending down at the same time. The feature is identical here, just with a more compact display that may or may not be even more suitable than the larger variant above. It goes for $150 shipped at Amazon. Or, just grab an affordable $60 Amazon Fire tablet and view your pictures on there instead.

But if you’re looking to take your family and friend photo viewing up to a whole other level, deals on Apple’s flagship iPads are some of the best ways to do so if you ask me. They are certainly going to cost more, but they can also do a million other things and pricing has now come down to some of the best of the year on both the 11- and 12.9-inch M2 models

Skylight Frame Wi-Fi digital picture frame display features:

Delightfully Effortless To Use. Plug in and use the touch screen to connect to Wi-Fi. Pick a unique Skylight email address for your frame. Email photos to the frame’s address and they will appear instantly!

The gift for a loved one. There’s no better way to put a smile on your loved one’s face than to share a special photo — a glimpse of the kids being silly, a magical moment from your vacation adventure, or a sentimental memory from long ago.

For those of us who are not on social media, Skylight can be a life-changing new way to connect with family. But even for the tech-savvy, there’s still something magical about seeing your most treasured photos in your home each day.

Simple and Durable Design. Enjoy the gorgeous 15 inch color touch-screen display with 1280×800 resolution when uploading and sharing photos with loved ones. Storage is cloud-based, no need for SD card.

