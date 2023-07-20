Level Bolt brings HomeKit to the front door with an invisible smart lock design at $157

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $156.85 shipped. Normally fetching $199, you’re now looking at the best price since back in March at $42 off. This is an extra $3 below our previous mention from back during the Prime Day festivities last week, and delivering the third-best offer yet. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched last year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

We have a collection of notable smart home offers on tap this week, all of which now come headlined by Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs. Rare discounts are arriving that offer some of the best discounts to date, as well as the lowest prices in months at the very least. Everything now starts from $30, delivering at least 20% in savings. And for everything else, our smart home guide is also packed this week with an assortment of other gear for your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setups.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!