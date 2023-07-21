Govee’s new RGBIC smart light strips with warm white illumination up to 35% off from $60, more

Alongside the brand’s Matter-equipped 6.5-foot HomeKit strip lights on sale at under $50, Govee has just recently unveiled its latest Google Assistant/Alexa model and the first deal is here. You can now score the updated 32.8-foot RGBIC LED Smart Strip Lights for $59.99 shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70 on the official site, this set launched this week and is now at the lowest price yet via its official Amazon storefront. For even better value, the 65.6-foot run is down from $100 to $64.99 shipped with the on-page coupon as well. Now enhanced with an upgraded 4-in-1 chipset, these smart lights will not only produce millions of colors to your space but also support warm white light for a versatile setup and when you’re just looking for a more tame vibe. The 3,000K pure warm white light joins the brand’s usual RGBIC setup, app customization, music sync options, and support for voice-controlled after pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant. More details below.

If you don’t care about the latest updated models above, scoop up this Govee 32.8-foot RGBIC LED Strip Light set for $20 Prime shipped instead. Now down from the usual $30 price tag for one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, they deliver a similar setup with all of the color you might need (other than warm white), multi-color patterns/scene effects, and other customizations via the Govee app.

But while we are talking smart lighting, the Philips Hue lamps we spotted on sale this morning are easily some of the best if you ask me. You obviously can’t string them across he floor, under cabinets, and behind gear like a strip light, but they do deliver a gorgeous and more traditional table lamp setup with all of the amenities of smart multi-color lighting. Get a closer look right here.

Cozy Warm White Light: You can set 3000K pure warm white light for the whole strip for daily lighting with 5053 LEDs now. Customize your light to warm white for only 1 out of 2 rolls or any part of LED lights is no more a dream with Govee Home app.

RGBIC Technology: Govee LED strip lights adopt independent control (IC) to show multiple colors simultaneously on one strip light, also works for warm white between RGB! Experience endless color selection and festive scene modes for unique design.

Protective Coating: Govee LED strip lights are covered with a protective epoxy coating, which is highly durable and flexible. It can protect the smart LED lights from moisture and dust and display colorful lighting effects.

Smart and Easy Control: Adjust brightness, scene modes, timers, and color temperature in Govee Home App via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Govee LED lights can also be voice-controlled after pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant.

