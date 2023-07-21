Today’s Android game and app deals: Crashlands, Flatlandia, One Punch, more

Friday afternoon has arrived and we have now collected all of today’s best Android game and app deals before we head into the weekend. Just make sure you also scope today’s price drops on Motorola’s MA1 adapter to bring wireless Android Auto to your car as well this all-time low on Samsung’s recent Galaxy A14 5G. As for the apps, highlights of today’s collection include titles like Crashlands, Heroes of Flatlandia, I.F.O, One Punch – LIMITED EDITION, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope.

