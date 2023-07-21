Samsung’s recent Galaxy A14 5G is now even more affordable with new all-time low at $167

Earlier this year, Samsung revealed the new king of all its budget-friendly handsets, with the Galaxy A14 5G hitting store shelves in January. Now all these months later, the handset is ready to solidify its seat on the throne with an Amazon price cut dropping the unlocked smartphone down to $166.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this $33 discount arrives as one of the very first chances to save period. It’s only the third price cut to date and the first since back in February. Not to mention, a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy A14 5G may be one of the most affordable handsets on the market, but it still arrives with some notable specs all centered around Android 13 support out of the box. There’s a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate to complement its 5,000mAh battery and 15W charging. The whole experience is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which you can read all about the performance of over at 9to5Google.

Then go do yourself a favor and use your savings to score this JETech clear case for your new Galaxy A14 5G. Just because you’re picking up one of the more affordable handsets on the market doesn’t mean you shouldn’t protect it, and this transparent model at just $10 lets you show off the design while still defending against drops and the like. It’s an even better buy if you’ll be scoring the handset for a younger family member as their first phone, too.

As far as other all-new Android experiences go this week, Motorola’s razr+ folding smartphone saw its first discount as part of the Prime Day festivities. It just so happens to be outliving the Amazon summer sale, with that very first markdown still taking $100 off the just-released Android smartphone. The unique handset with a larger outer display than we’ve seen from a foldable handset yet is now trending at $900, delivering a new all-time low in the process. Just don’t forget that we’re also tracking a collection of other new 2023 Motorola handsets on sale from $110, too.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features:

Stay ready for today’s surprises with the fast charging,* long-lasting battery of Galaxy A14 5G; Confidently handle work while on the go and play your favorite games with a battery that gives your charger a break.Other camera description:Front,Rear. Enjoy playing games and streaming with virtually lag-free 5G** and the fast, reliable processor of Galaxy A14 5G; Download and share content quickly with a phone that keeps up with the speed of life

