SanDisk’s Pro 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD HDD hits new $128 all-time low (Reg. $180, $26/TB)

If you’re looking for some portable storage that favors price per TB value over speed, today’s deal on the SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD Portable External Hard Drive is worth a closer look. Amazon is now offering the ultra-protective solution down at $127.67 shipped. Regularly $180, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $23 under our previous mention, this is also a new Amazon all-time low as well. While it’s certainly not going to move as fast as a portable SSD option, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one of those at under $26 per TB, never mind the particularly rugged housing the ArmorATD carries. The anodized aluminum enclosure is surrounded by an “easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durability” alongside both USB-A and USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) connectivity. Be sure to take a deeper dive on the unit as part of our hands-on review and then head beck for more details.

You could go with the much faster Samsung T7 Shield that, as the name suggests, provides a bit of its own extra external protection while it’s down at $126 shipped. But that’s about $1 in savings and you’re only scoring 2TB by comparison to the 5TB deal above. Otherwise, just drop down to the 1TB or 2TB model ArmorATD starting from $83 shipped on Amazon right now.

Elsewhere in storage deals, you’ll find a range of both internal and external options waiting for you right here. Just over the weekend we spotted the brand new Crucial Gen5 internal heatsink SSDs back down at the Prime Day prices starting from $168 shipped for folks looking for on of the fastest possible options to amp up the battlestation at home. Dive in to our coverage for more details.

SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD features:

USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage

USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible

Premium, anodized aluminum enclosure for strength you can feel

Built tough with an easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durabilty you can trust

3-Year limited warranty

Ready to go with Mac (HFS+). Works with Windows via reformat.

