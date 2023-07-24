SanDisk’s Pro 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD HDD hits new $128 all-time low (Reg. $180, $26/TB)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $180 $128

If you’re looking for some portable storage that favors price per TB value over speed, today’s deal on the SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD Portable External Hard Drive is worth a closer look. Amazon is now offering the ultra-protective solution down at $127.67 shipped. Regularly $180, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $23 under our previous mention, this is also a new Amazon all-time low as well. While it’s certainly not going to move as fast as a portable SSD option, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one of those at under $26 per TB, never mind the particularly rugged housing the ArmorATD carries. The anodized aluminum enclosure is surrounded by an “easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durability” alongside both USB-A and USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) connectivity. Be sure to take a deeper dive on the unit as part of our hands-on review and then head beck for more details. 

You could go with the much faster Samsung T7 Shield that, as the name suggests, provides a bit of its own extra external protection while it’s down at $126 shipped. But that’s about $1 in savings and you’re only scoring 2TB by comparison to the 5TB deal above. Otherwise, just drop down to the 1TB or 2TB model ArmorATD starting from $83 shipped on Amazon right now. 

Elsewhere in storage deals, you’ll find a range of both internal and external options waiting for you right here. Just over the weekend we spotted the brand new Crucial Gen5 internal heatsink SSDs back down at the Prime Day prices starting from $168 shipped for folks looking for on of the fastest possible options to amp up the battlestation at home. Dive in to our coverage for more details. 

SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD features:

  • USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage
  • USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible
  • Premium, anodized aluminum enclosure for strength you can feel
  • Built tough with an easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durabilty you can trust
  • 3-Year limited warranty
  • Ready to go with Mac (HFS+). Works with Windows via reformat.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s just-refreshed M8 Smart Monitor with Ai...
Super73 R electric motorbike sees $296 discount in New ...
Spigen’s sleek black metal MagSafe iPhone chargin...
Get your start in Python programming with 12 brand-new ...
Save on Govee smart light strips, TV sync kits, modular...
Stay powered-up on the road, HORI’s official Nint...
Elevation Lab’s adhesive AirTag mounts are some o...
Rolling Square’s HYPHEN Aria Air Conduction earbuds, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments