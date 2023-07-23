Looking for some serious speed? Crucial’s new Gen5 12,400MB/s heatsink SSDs start from $168

After seeing the first notable price drops for Prime Day on the brand new Crucial T700 Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink, the deals are now back. While we did see the 1TB model drop a bit lower on, you can now score some solid price drops on all three models (1TB, 2TB and 4TB) at $167.99, $295.99, and $499.99 shipped. They carry $210, $370, and $630 regularly price tags respectively and are now at the lowest prices we can find. The 1TB model did drop to $152 for the second half of Prime Day, but it initially fell to $168 and the other two capacities are now matching the lowest we have ever tracked. These brand new releases launched about a month ago as some of the fastest on the market. Clocking in at up to 12,400MB/s, they feature next-generation Gen5 NVMe architecture and integrated aluminum/nickel-plated heatsink action for more reliable performance and the help maintain those particularly fast transfer rates it support. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more.

Now, not everyone is going to want to drop the serious premium the new Gen5 Crucial T700 fetches even with the deals. If a more modest but still notably quick for the price WD_BLACK Gen4 2TB SN850X will do the trick, the heatsink-equipped version is still sitting at the $120 Amazon all-time low and you can get a complete breakdown of the discount waiting right here.

Taking it up a notch from there, we are also tracking better than Prime Day pricing on Samsung’s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSD. While it’s not going to be able to keep up with the Crucial T700, the 7,450MB/s model is faster than the SN850X above and is also sitting at its best price ever right now. Dive in while the price is still down at $160 shipped.

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot.

