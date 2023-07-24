Spigen’s new 30W 10,000mAh USB-C ArcPack Portable Charger hits all-time $40 low (25% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its new 10,000mAh ArcPack Portable Charger for $39.74 shipped. Regularly $70 directly on the Spigen site, it released on Amazon last month at $53 and, outside of a brief launch discount at 20%, is now seeing its first sizable price drop. Today’s deal is at least 25% off, the lowest we have tracked, and a new Amazon all-time low. Packed into a relatively compact form-factor, it sports a 10,000mAh battery that can power up an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 82% in an hour, according to Spigen. It also sports PPS 25W for Samsung Galaxy devices and takes 2 hours to fully charge up its internal battery when using a 30W wall adapter. It ships with a storage pouch, 24-month warranty, and a 3.3-foot USB-C cable. Head below for more details.

If you’re not overly concerned with some of the more modern specs and speeds on the the Spigen model, this Belkin USB-C Portable Charger with the same 10,000mAh capacity comes in at under $26 shipped on Amazon right now. Otherwise, scoop up an Anker PowerCore Slim 10K for $17.50 Prime shipped instead.

For something more substantial in the portable power space, check out Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve. This one sits somewhere between smaller power banks and full-on power stations to deliver a serious amount of on-the-go off-grid charging down at $120 shipped. Get a closer look at this one while it is still on sale at Amazon.

New Spigen ArcPack Portable Charger features:

Compact Powerhouse: Spigen ArcPack Power Bank boasts a generous 10000mAh capacity, perfectly compatible with iPhone and Galaxy devices and more.

Lightning-Fast Charging: Experience the convenience of PD PPS 30W high-speed charging and recharging capabilities. The Type C port supports 30W Power Delivery 3.0 and 25W PPS, delivering rapid power replenishment for your devices.

Sleek and Stylish Design: Eeasily fits into your pocket for convenient portability. Its sleek edges and premium materials not only enhance durability but also elevate its fashion quotient, making it perfect for flights, business trips, outdoor adventures, concerts, and social hang-outs.

Universal Compatibility : Usb c power bank compact + Compatible with iPhone, galaxy, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch devices and more

