Save $50 on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh at second-best price of $120

Earlier this spring, Anker launched its new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh to help bridge the gap between it’s more capable off-grid power stations and its more everyday carry-focused power banks. The new offering is now seeing one of its first price cuts, dropping to $119.99 shipped on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $170, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings attached. It’s only the third chance to save, while coming within $1 of the all-time low.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the second-best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

Today’s offer also clocks in at well below one of the most beloved charging accessories from Anker around these parts at 9to5Toys. Normally we’d recommend the GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank as an alternative to something as new and capable as the PowerCore Reserve. But with as steep of a price cut as applied above, the PowerCore 24K actually sells for $10 more. It’s still on sale right now if you prefer the form-factor, dropping to $129.99 on Amazon.

Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info.

Elsewhere in Anker’s stable, we’re tracking some equally rare discounts on its unique MagSafe power bank with PopSocket. This iPhone 14 accessory hasn’t been on sale in months, and is now returning to the best price of the year at $40 after $30 in savings have been applied. Or if you’re not partial to the PopSocket form-factor, there’s also the brand’s standard MagSafe Power Bank at $32.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh features:

Get the ultimate emergency power source for all your devices with a massive capacity of 60,000mAh. Charge an iPhone 14 over 10 times, a MacBook Air up to 2.9 times, or power a 3W LED lamp for 42.3 hours. Features 60W and 27W USB-C ports, allowing you to charge your phone and laptop simultaneously—ideal for quick power on the go. The retractable light and an SOS button provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations.

