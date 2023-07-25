Today’s Android game and app deals: The Lonely Hacker, Unit 404, Gold Rush!, and more

Your Tuesday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Check out the ongoing all-time low on the OnePlus 10T 256GB handset and everything else in our Android deal hub, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like The Lonely Hacker, Unit 404, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

The Lonely Hacker features:

Live a customized and different adventure each time you submerge into the cybercrime world. You will learn every method used by modern hackers and dominate all the attack vectors, from the most common up to the most exclusive ones, known only by security experts and the most dangerous cybercriminals. The knowledge you obtain through the detailed tutorial that will teach you how to use each one of the tools available will also serve you in real-life to better understand the digital world we live in. You will be more aware of the dangers lurking behind each corner in the labyrinth that is the internet and you will feel like a true hacker.

