New all-time low takes $200 off already affordable OnePlus 10T 256GB at $500

Over the past few months some deeper Amazon discounts have arrived on OnePlus 10T, and now the savings are landing on an elevated storage capacity of the phone. Normally fetching $700, the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G 256GB now sells for $499.99 shipped. Landing at a new all-time low with $500 in savings in tow, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is also only $70 above our previous mention on the 128GB capacity, just for some extra comparison.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 that more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

One of my favorite aspects of the 10T is all of the fresh cases that OnePlus has made to complement its recent smartphone. And with $250 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well.

OnePlus also just launched an exciting new collaboration with the popular mobile game Genshin Impact, delivering a limited-edition version of the OnePlus 11 that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Only 1,000 of them have been made, so time is running out to score yourself one if the savings on the OnePlus 10T aren’t as important as bringing Xiangling to your everyday carry.

As far as other all-new Android experiences go this week, Motorola’s razr+ folding smartphone saw its first discount as part of the Prime Day festivities. It just so happens to be outliving the Amazon summer sale, with that very first markdown still taking $100 off the just-released Android smartphone. The unique handset with a larger outer display than we’ve seen from a foldable handset yet is now trending at $900, delivering a new all-time low in the process. Just do yourself a favor and don’t forget you can load up on all the best app and game deals right here, too.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

