Crucial’s latest P5 Plus 2TB Gen4 M.2 Internal Gaming SSD drops to $108 low (Reg. $165)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the latest Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD. The heatsink-equipped solution landed on Amazon last month at $165 and is now on sale for $107.99 shipped. That’s nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also the best price we have tracked on Amazon yet. While it certainly isn’t as fast as the T700 models from the brand, just 1TB of that one will run you $168 on sale right now. The P5 Plus delivers a respectable 6,600MB/s transfer rate and now with a value-packed price to match – the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X goes for $120 at the lowest price ever for comparison. The P5 Plus featured here today is ready for PC and PS5 upgrades with an integrated heatsink to help maintain performance and is Microsoft DirectStorage-enabled that allows you to “load games and assets faster.” More deals and details below.

Today’s featured 2TB offer above also joins a solid price drop on the 1TB variant. Ready to upgrade your setup at a much more affordable $59.99 shipped, this one hit Amazon back in June at $100 and is also now at the all-time low there. The specs and feature set are the same, just with the lower storage capacity.

As we alluded to above, if you’re looking to take it up several notches, the blazing fast new Crucial Gen5 heatsink SSDs are also now on sale. With most capacities now returning to Prime Day pricing, you’ll see these heatsink-equipped 12,400MB/s solutions starting from $168 shipped with up to $130 in savings ready and waiting in our previous deal coverage. Take a closer look right here.

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD features:

Proven game performance: Get speeds up to 6,600MB/s for endless victories

Compatible with PlayStation 5: Even faster than PS5 requirements for the edge in game

Sleek integrated heatsink: Push your gaming to the limit while dissipating heat in style

DirectStorage enabled: Load games and assets faster with Microsoft DirectStorage

Fully loaded: Up to 2TB of powerful capacity for more games, apps, photos and more. Includes 5-year limited warranty

