KRK’s latest GoAux 3 monitor speakers with Bluetooth just hit the $199 all-time low ($150 off)

KRK makes some of the best monitor, professional-grade, and home studio speakers out there and are a personal favorite of mine. I have been using a pair of V8s for about a decade now, and some smaller Rockit models as near-fields for nearly as long (check them out in my Behind the Screens feature – I can’t recommend them enough). The brand debuted some of its most affordable and compact models yet last year with the GoAux line and we are now tracking the best price ever on the 3.3-inch set for content creators, mobile professionals, and beat makers with a solid $150 in savings. Head below for more details.

The KRK GoAux 3.3-inch Portable Monitors are now selling for $199 shipped directly from Amazon. Regularly $349, today’s deal undercuts the previous deal price by another $50 to deliver the best price ever at 43% off the going rate. Aimed at bringing that beloved KRK sound to a desktop or mobile workstation near you for even less, they sport automatic room correction for optimal fidelity, RCA and Bluetooth input options, and even a 1.8-inch auxiliary input. The GoAUX KRKs also include a travel-ready soft case for on-the-go recording sessions. Get a closer look in our launch coverage as well.

KRK GoAux 3.3-inch Portable Monitors feature:

Perfect for traveling musicians and engineers, they deliver renowned KRK sound quality in a mobile-friendly size

Travel-ready soft case for on-the-go recording sessions

Packed with everything you need for professional quality setup

Automatic Room Correction for optimal fidelity anywhere

Along with the 1/8” Aux and RCA stereo inputs, you can connect wirelessly to your smartphone, computer, or other Bluetooth-capable audio devices

