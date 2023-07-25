ROKFORM Christmas in July 25% of sitewide sale: ‘First-ever’ iPhone golf case, much more

ROKFORM has launched its Christmas in July offering a rare 25% off its iPhone Golf cases and everything else it sells on its official site using code JULYXMAS25. The brand has quickly carved out a space in the Apple and tech accessory world with purpose built gear for golfers, motorists, and folks looking for particularly robust accessories. Its MagSafe wallet we reviewed previously is built like a sleek tank-meets-stealth fighter jet, it introduced the “first-ever iPhone case developed for golf” with its MAGMAX magnetic tech back in January, and the list goes on from there. One thing we don’t see very often from the brand is deals, and very rarely does everything go on sale at once with a solid 25% in savings like it is right now. Head below for a closer look at the ROKFORM Christmas in July event.

ROKFORM Christmas in July sale – iPhone Golf cases, more

The brand’s golfing gear is a particular standout among its various accessory collections. You’ll find the magnetic speaker that connects to your golf cart and the Eagle 3 iPhone case specifically made for golfers we featured previously. The latter of which typically sells for $69.99 and comes ready for all iPhone 14 models as well as previous-generation Apple phones and select Samsung Galaxy handsets. Very rarely ever on sale, you can now pick one up for $52.50 shipped, matching both the lowest we have tracked and the short-lived Prime Day pricing we tracked a couple weeks ago now.

As you might know from our launch coverage, not only does it provide 360-degree military-grade six-foot drop protection, but it also carries the brand’s proprietary, MagSafe-compatible magnetic tech that allows it to securely attach to the arm on a golf cart, keeping the iPhone and your yardage app directly at eye level and out of the golf bag, your pocket, or the glove box. Get a closer look right here at the details.

Browse through the rest of the ROKFORM site while the prices are right and hit up our smartphone accessories hub for more.

ROKFORM Eagle 3 Golf iPhone 14 case features:

The ROKFORM Eagle 3 Golf iPhone 14 case represents more than 10 years of smartphone case design experience and thousands upon thousands of rounds of golf. With the Eagle 3, you can easily stick your iPhone 14 right to the cart, and that’s it. Easy phone access, instantly. The magnet strength will impress your friends and keep the phone secure on the cart for 18 holes or any flat magnetic surface. The best cell phone holders are not holders at all; the Eagle 3 is a simple, easy-to-use protective case made just for Golf, and all the holding power is built right in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!