Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus leather MagSafe cases start at $27.50 all-time lows (Reg. $59)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe Case starting at $36.41 shipped for the Midnight style. Down from $59, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. This 38% discount is also the first time we’ve seen a listing drop below $40 at Amazon. The savings today also continue over to the iPhone 14 Plus style at $27.56, clocking in at over 50% off. There are multiple styles of each leather case, too.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look. Head below for a full break down of the price cuts.

iPhone 14 series leather cases on sale:

Today’s discounted cases arrive just after seeing a pair of discounts go live on some of the previous-generation in-house covers. Earlier in the week, all-time lows returned on iPhone 13 Pro/mini Leather MagSafe covers, each of which landed at $15. So if you’re not rocking Apple’s latest handset but still want a premium case, these discounts arrive from much of that same $59 MSRP.

iPhone 14 Pro leather case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14 Pro, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

