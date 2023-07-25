Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 13 Pro/mini Leather MagSafe cases $15 (Reg. $59), more

Woot this week is now offering some of Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro and 13 mini leather MagSafe cases for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $59 in either case, you’re now looking at the best prices yet. Today’s offers amount to 75% in savings, with the iPhone 13 Pro model matching a mention from March for the all-time low and the 13 mini marking a new best price ever.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 13 Pro/Max in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So even if you’re not going to upgrade to Apple’s iPhone 14 anytime soon, you can still enjoy the feel of a new handset by swapping in some genuine leather. Head below for all of today’s best Smartphone Accessory deals.

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process.

