Elevation Lab’s waterproof TagVault hides an AirTag on your bike at $17 (Or 2 for $15 ea.)

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Bike V2 AirTag mount for $16.99 or a 2-pack at $29.94. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and be sure to clip the on-page coupons. Regularly $20 and $35 respectively, you’re looking at 15% off the going rates and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a brief launch deal last year, this is among the best we have tracked and comes in for a match of the lowest we have seen this year outside of a couple fleeting holiday offers for a touch less. Elevation Lab’s rugged waterproof AirTag mounts are some of the best and this one is designed to screw directly onto your bike for safe keeping. It connects “under your bike’s bottle cage or alone” using titanium security bolts and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below or more.

You will find some hidden and relatively comparable bike AirTag mounts on Amazon for less, like this SUPMEGA model at under $14 Prime shipped. Although it is hard to recommend just about anything over the particularly robust Elevation Lab models for just a few bucks in savings. But the option is there.

Speaking of Elevation Lab, we are also still tracking a solid deal on its adhesive AirTag mounts. Some of the best tin the business, the TagVault Surface is designed to house your Apple tracker in another waterproof case that you can then stick onto a multitude of items both indoors and out. Take a closer look right here while they are under $11 Prime shipped.

Elevation Lab TagVault Bike V2 features:

The secure & hidden AirTag bike mount.

Anti-theft: Bolts-on under your bike’s bottle cage or alone.

Waterproof, great in the rain or when washing your bike.

Titanium security bolts, ultra-durable glass reinforced composite.

V2 adds additional shorter titanium screws for mounting alone.

