Lamicall’s magnetic fold-down hanger stows your headphones at just $8 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesLamicall
20% off $8
Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount in black for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $12, it more typically sells for $10 on Amazon and is now 20% off the going rate. Today’s deal is not only an affordable way to organize your headphones, but it is also $0.50 below our previous mention for one of the lowest prices yet. This is a simple, minimalist, and clean-looking hanger that folds down from its magnetic clasp to provide a nice place to hang your cans, or other smaller and lighter accessories. It can be attached to just about any vertical surface that is “smooth, clean, dry, and oil-free” including the sides of cabinets, desks, shelves, and more with soft rubber padding so it doesn’t scratch your gear. Additional details below. 

As is usually the case when we feature this headphone hanger, there really aren’t very many comparable options from brands we know more than Lamicall that sell for less. You will find some under-desk options for a touch under $8, but when it comes to magnetic, fold-down adhesive options, this is about as good as it gets from brands we have any experience with. 

For something more substantial you can hang under your desk and out of the way, this metal 6amLifestyle model is worth a peek. It is still 40% off the going rate and provides a dual hanger setup so you can get a lot more than just a single pair of headphones over it – this model will also only cost you just over $11 Prime shipped right now. Get a closer look right here

Then swing by our headphones hub for more deals and check out our recent hands-on review of the fantastic new Sony XM5 earbuds

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount features:

Please make sure the surface is smooth, clean, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck. Great for space-saving. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset from slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone. The headphone hook comes with strong adhesive tape, which can be glued to smooth and clean surface such as plastic, metal, wood or glass. Firmly hold your earphone for your desk, office, nightstand, bedside, headboard, table.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Lamicall

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Gotrax’s just-released Eclipse Electric Scooter sees ...
Anker’s 2022 model P2/Pro HomeKit-ready smart sca...
Google’s new first-party Pixel Fold cases come in...
Spigen’s new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5 case line...
Score a WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 Internal SSD at one of the b...
August PlayStation Plus FREE games: Hit the links in PG...
Ninja’s blender/food processor system does it all...
Converse Back to School Sale offers 25% off shoes + 40%...
Load more...
Show More Comments