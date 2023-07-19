Organize your workstation, this metal under-desk dual headphone hanger is now 40% off at $11.50

The official 6amLifestyle Amazon storefront is now offering its Under-Desk Dual Headphone Hanger for $11.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to hit the “redeem” deal button on the listing page to score the discounted rate. Regularly $19, this is a solid 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the best price we have tracked all year. 6amLifestyle might not be a well-known brand, but after going hands-on with its adhesive under-desk hanger (I’m still using it to this day without fail), I can confidentially say it’s a smaller budget-friendly brand that gets the job done without breaking the bank. The metal clamp-style model on display here (complete with rubber padding) is arguably an even easier installation process and provides a more secure connection. This model also has a sort of longer hanging shelf so you can easily get a pair of headphones, cables, and other accessories on it as well. More details below.

The popular Elevation Lab Anchor adhesive under-desk hanger comes in at a touch more than today’s lead deal and doesn’t provide as much storage space (although it is worth consideration at $12). But you can score the aforementioned 6amLifestyle adhesive model I am using right now for less on Amazon – it has been affixed to the bottom of my desk for over two years straight, can handle a pair of the heaviest headphones I have, and has never failed.

But if you’re in the market for some new earbuds, be sure to check out the deal we are tracking on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while they are at the best price of the year. Not to mention the ongoing $100 price drop on the latest Bose QuietComfort Earbuds that are still up to $100 off from Prime Day.

6amLifestyle Under-Desk Dual Headphone Hanger features:

Dual design allows you to store two sets of headphones under desk. [Space Saving & Desk Organized]-2.04in long arms make it ideal for all kinds of headphones, such as bluetooth headphones, wired headphones, gaming headphones, great for Bose, Beats, Sony, AKG, JBL, COWIN etc. Plus, the raised part is designed for holding your precious headphones well. Made from sturdy metal. Durable and Strong enough. Dual headphone hanger supports to hold two sets of headphones at the same time without bending or breaking. Max. Load up to 11lb. Suitable for hanging headphones and other heavy gadgets

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!