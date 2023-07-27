Amazon’s 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV now $330 off at $720, more from $130

Joining a host of post-Prime Day price drops on its in-house 4K Fire TV models (seen below), Amazon is now offering its 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $719.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $1,050 and is now up to 31% or $330 off the going rate. While we have seen it in the $800 range a number of times this year, today’s offer is $80 below that, matching the pre-Prime Day price and the lowest we can find. Not to be confused with the now $900 newer QLED variant, it delivers a more trimmed down setup for a far lower price point. Even still, you’ll land direct access to your favorite streaming services, 4K Ultra HD resolutions, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. That’s on top of built-in Alexa voice control, three HDMI inputs (one with eARC 2.1), and a USB port. Head below for a series of ongoing Amazon Fire TV deals.

Amazon 4K smart Fire TV deals:

If you’re looking for something in the Google space with VRR and a 120Hz refresh rate, this ongoing offer on Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV is worth a look. Now down at $800 shipped, this one launched last summer at $1,400 and is now at least $200 off the going rate with all of the details you need waiting in our previous coverage.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV features:

Cinematic 4K entertainment – Get true-to-life picture quality and rich, brilliant colors with support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa.

HDR like you’ve never seen – Dolby Vision brings spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness to your screen.

Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

