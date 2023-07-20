Hisense’s 120Hz VRR U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV hits $799 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Hisense U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for $799 shipped. Also matched over at Walmart. This model launched last summer at $1,400 and more recently has been fetching between $898 and $1,000 at Amazon. Today’s offer is nearly $100 under our previous mention from a few months ago and marks a new Amazon all-time low in the process. The U8H series arrives centered around a 65-inch mini-LED panel with a 1,500-nit peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and the coveted 120Hz native refresh rate. The Google smart TV experience is in full force here with direct access to all of your favorite streaming services alongside VRR action and FresSync Premium Pro for a smooth gaming experience. I/O options are headlined by two HDMI 2.1 inputs and you’ll find support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the notable specs on the model above, but rather just a reliable big screen 4K TV that won’t break the bank, the ongoing deal this TCL model is worth a look. Walmart is now offering the 75-inch AirPlay 2-equipped TCL 4-Series model down at $498 shipped right now and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Looking to bring some Apple TV action into the fold at home? We are still tracking a notable and rare deal on the new Apple TV 4K from $123 in open-box form via the latest Best Buy sale. Deals on the latest 4K model have been mostly hard to come by and now’s your chance to land one at well below the $149 asking price. Check it out right here while you still can.

Hisense U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

For those looking for the best in the latest television technologies, the U8H should be a top contender. The most exciting 2022 upgrade is Mini-LED. With Mini-LEDs that are 50x smaller than traditional LED lights, local dimming and contrast control reproduce incredible black and white levels within the same scene like never before in the series. The U8H is now compatible with the Wifi 6e router protocol. Streaming from the wide selection of Google TV apps is now easier and smoother when connected to a dedicated router channel that won’t be competing with other connected devices on the same router. For gamers, the U8H now comes equipped with Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for enhanced gaming picture contrast and even smoother, tear-free motion.

