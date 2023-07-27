Just $16 scores you an official Apple Watch Sport Band if you don’t mind the (PRODUCT) Red stylings

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on an official Apple Watch Sport Band, which drops the (PRODUCT) RED 41mm style down to $15.73 shipped. Normally selling for $49, you can bring home an official accessory for less than ever before at $33 off. Today’s offer is $3 under our previously-tracked all-time low, too. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a fresh color to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out, tagging along on hikes, and other spring-worthy adventures, these are just as comfortable for fitness companions as they are for daily wear.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

All of the other best discounts are now up for grabs in our Apple guide as the new work week moves past the halfway point with a fresh batch of markdowns in tow for Thursday. Though many of the offers from last week are still up for the taking, with rare chances to save on iPhone 13 series handsets being joined by some even less common Apple TV offers and so much more.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

