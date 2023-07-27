Land one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers while they’re down to $29 (Reg. $39)

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to score an official Apple MagSafe Charger with all of the buzz around StandBy mode, now is your chance. Woot is back this Thursday with an offer on the in-house accessory, dropping a new condition model down to $28.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will set you back an extra $6 otherwise. Down from $39, this is now $10 off and marking the best price in months we’ve seen on a sealed model. We last saw an open-box condition unit hit $29, but now today’s offer matches that price with a little extra peace of mind in tow.

Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode that only works with 15W offerings. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset. Head below for more.

If you’re wondering what the stand that Apple used in the marketing materials above, it’s the Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South. A 9to5 favorite, this is a notable solution for propping your iPhone 14 up while it charges. This model sells for $40 right now, and is the perfect companion to the MagSafe charger sale above. But for a more affordable solution to prep for StandBy mode coming to iOS 17 officially this fall, pairing your new MagSafe charger with one of elago’s MS3 stand is a great idea. It’ll let you convert the simple MagSafe pad into a stand, with an aluminum build that is the perfect upgrade for your desk or nightstand setup. It’ll let you take full advantage of the new smart display mode from Apple, too, and sells for just $25.

Amping up your charging capabilities, you should at least consider giving your nightstand Anker’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging cube. This model can refuel three separate devices at a time, all while still fitting in the palm of your hand. It’s the perfect StandBy companion and is just as ideal for travel, especially now that it is landing at a new all-time low of $112.50. Otherwise, you should just go check out all of the discounts on official MagSafe accessories over in our Apple guide.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

