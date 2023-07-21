Anker’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging cube is fit for StandBy at new $112.50 low (Reg. $150)

Joining the midweek sale that went live on Wednesday, the Anker savings today continue over to one of its latest and most popular releases. The new Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube wowed with its compact design earlier in the year when we first reviewed it, and now that Apple has revealed the new StandBy feature coming this fall, it’s only a more compelling option. The charging station now drops down to $112.49 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $150, the 25% discount is now delivering a new all-time low at $8 below our previous Prime Day mention. As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene earlier this year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live in February, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market.

Normally we’d just go recommend checking out Anker’s newer triangle MagSafe charger with the same StandBy-ready 3-in-1 design. But one of the perks of today’s all-time low on the model above is that it clocks in at just $2 more than its newer, more affordable counterpart. And while that is still technically true, ditching the smaller design and built-in Apple Watch fast charging really doesn’t seem to be worth arguing over $2. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review, but the main takeaway is that you should just go with the charger on sale above.

Also live this week, Anker launched a new midweek sale that was full of discounts on some of last year’s chargers. With the recent GanPrime collection taking the spotlight, there were also power banks, power strips, and other gear for your iPhone or Android smartphone starting at $12.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Charger features:

Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes. All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

