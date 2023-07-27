Give your workstation an ergonomic upgrade with Logitech’s Lift Vertical Mouse at $60

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Lift for Mac Wireless Vertical Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from the typical $70 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for only the second time. These $10 in savings land as the first chance to save in nearly 2 months, as well. Providing a more affordable take on Logitech’s popular ergonomic mouse compared to its MX counterpart, the Logitech Lift arrives with much of the same comfort and Mac-friendly focus. Back when I reviewed the mouse, I found that it made all of the right compromises to land at that retail price, making the upright design, Bluetooth and Logitech Bolt wireless connectivity, and 4,000 DPI sensor all the more notable. The experience is further explored in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

While not quite as good of a value, the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is also worth considering now that you can also score it for less than MSRP. It isn’t going to be quite as affordable as the Logitech Lift, but does at least back its $90 price tag with some more compelling features. Being in the MX line means that it packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There’s also some other more premium inclusions that might justify the $30 difference between both of the peripherals.

If you’re looking for an even more professional workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech found on the Master 3S above, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse features:

Lift for Mac is an ergonomic wireless vertical mouse crafted for all-day comfort – a great fit for small to medium hands. Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Lift for Mac ergonomic wireless mouse’s 57-degree angle relieves pressure on your wrist and places your arm and upper body in a more relaxed posture. Relax into focus with Lift upright mouse’s whisper-quiet clicks and silent magnetic SmartWheel for smooth, seamless scrolling – plus save time with 4 customizable buttons

