Arcade1Up cabinets and Countercades from $180: PAC-MAN, Street Fighter, NBA Jam, more

Walmart is now offering some notable deals on Arcade1Up machines to take your game room to the next level. First up, we have the Arcade1Up Bandai Namco Ms. PAC-MAN Edition Legacy cabinet down at $299 shipped. This model carries a regularly price of $500 at Best Buy but more typically sells for $380 at Walmart. Today’s deal is at least $80 in savings and matching our previous mention for one of the lowest prices you’ll find on one of Arcade1Up’s larger cabinets. This Wi-Fi equipped model delivers real-time leaderboard action alongside copies of 14 classic Namco arcade games ranging from the titular Ms. PAC-MAN to the original DIG DUG, GALAXIAN, GALAGA, MAPPY, and more. The usual full color 17-inch display is in place alongside the arcade controls and one of the better retro-style cabinet designs in the band’s PAC-MAN collection of you ask me. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

As for the latest from Arcade1Up, we just featured its crossover collaboration with lifestyle and fashion brand Kith. The new Marvel machine has to be one of my favorite cabinet designs in the collection yet, featuring retro comic book-style graphics of Cyclops and Wolverine and you can get a complete rundown of the special edition right here.

Arcade1Up Bandai Namco Ms. PAC-MAN Edition features:

A diva. An icon. Ms. PAC-MAN. It’s time to power up your retrogaming nostalgia (even if you weren’t around when she debuted), with this BANDAI NAMCO Ms. PAC-MAN Legacy Edition home arcade machine from Arcade1Up! And, for the first time ever in an Arcade1Up Legacy game machine, see how your Ms. PAC-MAN high scores measure up to other retrogamers with WiFi online leaderboards…no subscription required! Bringing you authentic (and oh yes, totally nostalgic) arcade experiences in an easily assembled design, Arcade1Up game machines are must-have additions for family game rooms, fan caves, and most welcome distractions in the office. They look great, play great, and are instant conversation pieces.

