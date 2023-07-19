Check out the new Arcade1Up x Kith cabinet loaded with classic comic art and X-Men games

Check out the new Arcade1Up Kith cabinet. Arcade1Up’s latest retro arcade project comes by way of a crossover project with fashion and internet-hyped fashion brand Kith. Delivering the traditional retro vibes we all know and love from Arcade1Up, the Kith crossover adds a fashionable streetwear touch to the experience here – it is as much a functioning Capcom arcade cabinet as it is a piece of pop culture furniture, if you ask me. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Marvel-focused Arcade1Up Kith cabinet.

New X-Men Arcade1Up Kith cabinet

Kith – a well established fashion brand represented across several of its own retail locations throughout North America – has teamed up with Arcade1Up to launch its very own branded Capcom cabinet. This is not something made just to adorn the windows of its trendy brick and mortar locations though, it is indeed scheduled to go up for pre-order next week on July 24, 2023.

Alongside a fresh new retro comic-style paint job, which is pretty much one of the best from Arcade1Up as far as I’m concerned, it also comes with a Kith-branded marquee, custom riser adorned with the X-Men logo, and a custom stool many Kith fans would want in their house anyway.

Officially known as the Marvel | Kith for Arcade1up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet (you weren’t expecting the name of this crossover machine not be a total mouthful were you?), it boasts the usual full color display, arcade controls, and a host of classic Capcom Marvel X-Men titles:

Marvel vs. Capcom

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men: Children of the ATOM

X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse

Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Anyone who finds themselves in the SanDiego area this week can see the cabinet in person from July 20 to 23 at SDCC. And if you’re any good at X-Men: Children of the ATOM, tournament winners can bring one of the new Arcade1Up Kith cabinets home for FREE.

