JLab’s LED-equipped 192kHz Epic Talk USB-C Mic back at $99 Amazon low ($50 off), more

The official JLab Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Epic Talk USB-C Microphone down at $99 shipped. You’ll also find the white model down at the same price. Regularly $149, this is a straight $50 off and the lowest price we cna find. today’s deal is not only undercutting the Best Buy daily deal by $30, but it is also only the second time we have seen this model at the Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 192kHz/24bit mic delivering recording resolutions on par with just about anything else in the USB-C consumer space. It features four directional pattern modes, including cardioid, omni, stereo, and bidirectional, that makes it a solid option for “individual or business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR.” Alongside the usual 3.5mm auxiliary monitoring jack and quick mute control, you’ll find a nice little multi-color LED ring light surrounding the onboard physical controls. Head below for more JLab mic deals.

More JLab USB-C mic deals:

Be sure to check out our launch coverage for the new Audio-Technica 20 series USB 192kHz XP model as well as our hands-on review of its AT2040 USB mic. Then head straight over to our hands-on feature with the latest Sennheiser Profile USB Mic and boom arm set – the boom arm on this model is easily one of the best I have ever used and should be considered no matter which microphone you might prefer, USB or otherwise.

JLab Epic Talk USB Microphone features:

Epic Talk features a professional-quality resolution of 192kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers stunning sound range for professional use. Easily optimize sound quality for an important business call or podcast with its hassle-free connection. Epic Talk features four directional pattern modes: Cardioid, Omni, Stereo, and Bidirectional. Great for individual or business calls, voiceovers, podcasting, music recording, and even ASMR. Choose the mode that will GO with your needs. Adjust the gain control if there is any sensitivity, lack of sound or distortion. Choose your audio preference with the adjustments in loudness with volume control, and a 3.5mm AUX input for real-time listening with zero latency.

