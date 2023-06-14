Audio-Technica upgrades its popular 20 series USB mic line with new 192kHz XP model

The latest model in the Audio-Technica USB microphone lineup is being unveiled today. Following the release of its AT2020USB-X USB microphone last August, Audio-Technica is back again today with another upgrade to its popular 20 series lineup. The latest model, officially known as the AT2020USB-XP delivers a similar form-factor and USB experience as last year’s iteration but with a few key enhancements and some added tech to help content creators, streamers, and podcasters get at the sound they are after even faster. Head below for a closer look and a complete breakdown of the new Audio-Technica AT2020USB-XP USB microphone.

New upgrade 20 series Audio-Technica USB microphone arrives

While we just recently went hands-on with the brand’s new USB microphone known as the AT2040 – a wonderful option for folks looking for a USB dynamic solution in the price range – Audio-Technica’s AT2020 lineup has long been a popular option among folks looking for the intimate, close-up approach of a condenser USB mic. It updated the lineup last year, so today’s new model might seem like it’s hitting far too soon, but there are some notable upgrades on tap here.

The enhancements over the previous-generation AT2020USB-X start with the sound capture quality and an upgraded analog-to-digital converter. Previously limited to 96kHz recording resolutions, the new Audio-Technica USB microphone can capture 24-bit audio with up to 192kHz sample rates.

From there, it also sports some built-in DSP features with onboard noise cancellation technology to prevent unwanted background sounds from being captured in your recordings or live performances/streams. The variable reduction comes in three user adjustable stages, all selectable via the microphone itself so you don’t need to mess with some kind of software just to change it.

When it comes to creating engaging content, having high-quality audio is essential. The AT2020USB-XP ensures that the focus remains on a chosen sound source with its cardioid directional pick-up and onboard noise reduction. Available on the base of the microphone, you can select from three levels of noise reduction or turn it off completely, depending on your recording environment.

Beyond that, AT is implementing much of the improvements found on last year’s AT2020USB-X release including the blue/red LED glowing from within the microphone grille (a visual indication of the microphone’s mute status) as well as the fixed cardioid polar pattern, USB-C connectivity, mute switch, headphone output, and the usual gain input signal control.

Now available for purchase at major audio retailers (the Amazon listing has arrived but only from third-party sellers as of right now), the new Audio-Technica USB microphone ships with a very similar mini desktop tripod stand as last time around, a pop filter, an adapter so you can attach it to standard mic stands and boom arms, and both USB-C and USB-A connectors. It carries a $169 MSRP, some $40 over the price of the AT2020USB-X on Amazon at the moment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!