MEATER smart thermometers with wooden cases start from $55 today (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable price drops on a range of meat thermometers including some of the better options out there from MEATER and more. One standout has the MEATER Smart Meat Thermometer for $54.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $70 like it currently fetches on Amazon, this is a solid $15 price drop and the best we can find. It is also the lowest price we can find on any of the popular MEATER models right now and a match for our mention back in April. You’ll also find the MEATER Plus variant marked down to $77.99 from the usual $100, which delivers a much longer Bluetooth range at 165 feet compared to the 33 feet on the original model above. MEATER brings a cooking experience and design far nicer than your basic plastic variant if you ask me, complete with a steel leave-in probe, a well-made companion app for monitoring, and a nice wooden case we don’t see from much of the well-known competition. Designed to help you cook the perfect steak, chicken, ribs, and more, this is a completely wireless solution that delivers real-time updates on your meal so you never overcook the steaks and burgers. More details below.

Now, if you’re not impressed with the design and app control, or are just looking for something basic and affordable to help with the perfect medium-rare, there are certainly much less pricey options out there. One that comes to mind I have used is the ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. You’ll have to manually check the food with this one, but it also only costs a touch over $11 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and will certainly help the cause either way.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on Cuisinart’s regularly up to $300 outdoor pizza oven at $190 – be sure to check out the new Ninja model while you’re at it. And for the rest of the best grilling and cooking deals we are tracking as we head into the weekend, swing by our home goods hub. Joining this morning price drop on the Ninja immersion blender you’ll find a host of air fryer deals, multi-cookers, and more waiting for you right here.

MEATER Smart Meat Thermometer features:

100% Wire-Free: No wires. No fuss. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Monitor your cook using the FREE app available for iOS (12.2.0 and later) / Android (8.0 and later) smart phones and tablets.

2 Sensors, 1 Probe: Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously. Dishwasher safe.

Guided Cook System: Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set up custom alerts / notifications based on temperature and/or time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!