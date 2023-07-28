Ninja’s steel Foodi Power Immersion Blender with hand mixer now matching $80 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CI101 Foodi Power Immersion Blender Mixer System for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, it will drop down to the lowest we have tracked on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. This is only the second time we have seen it down at the best price on Amazon since is debuted there last summer. These sort of immersion blenders are great for blending sauces and more directly in the pot you are cooking them in, saving on dirty dishes and having to load up the countertop blender with hot ingredients. This 750-watt model also takes things up a notch with an included hand mixer attachment alongside the 9-inch stainless steel immersion blending arm, five mixing and two blending speeds as well as smartTorque tech that “maintains your blending or mixing speed to deliver an uninterrupted, smooth performance.” More details below.

While not nearly as robust and not quite as powerful, some folks will get away just fine with something like this Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 9-Speed Immersion Blender instead. This one delivers 500 watts of power and comes in at just $30 shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon.

There’s been no shortage of notable Ninja kitchen deals this week and you’ll find the best-of-the best waiting for you down below:

Ninja CI101 Foodi Power Immersion Blender Mixer System features:

The 750-peak-watt PowerBase transforms to a high-speed hand mixer and powerful immersion blender. The PowerBase detects the attachment, giving you complete control across 5 Mixing & 2 Blending speeds. Designed with more surface area to incorporate air into the batter more quickly for light, fluffy baked goods. Comes with built-in pan guard allowing you to blend directly in deep pots or pans without scratching them. Designed for the thickest food loads, smartTorque maintains your blending or mixing speed to deliver an uninterrupted, smooth performance.

