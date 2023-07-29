Marshall’s Emberton II Bluetooth speaker with metal hardware sees rare drop to $150, more from $100

We have spotted a couple notable price drops on some of the latest Marshall portable Bluetooth speaker. While the newest model, the $300 Middleton, is still up at full price, the more compact Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker and Marshall Emberton II are now down at $99.99 and $149.99 shipped, respectively. These two rarely discounted models regularly sell for $170 and $120 and are now at the best prices we can find. Today’s deal marks the first notable price drop on the Emberton II since a brief $159 offer back in January and the Willen is now within $2 of the best we have tracked in roughly the same time frame. As you’ll know from our hands-on review of both models, they deliver on the brand’s affinity for retro-inspired vibes perfectly with an almost guitar amp-like look. Brass-colors metal hardware and branding across the front grille join its usual textured wrapping and an IP67 dust- and water-resistance. You’ll score 15 and 30 hours apiece in terms of wireless battery life as well. The full breakdown of both models is waiting in our feature right here. Head below for more.

If you are, however, not impressed with the Marshall design or are just looking for something much more affordable, the Oontz lineup is extremely popular on Amazon for a reason. There’s no bells or whistles, but at $28 shipped, the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker will certainly get the job done without breaking the bank.

While we are on the subject, you’ll want to swing by our latest Bose roundup for some higher-end Bluetooth sound makers. Just about every model in the lineup is currently marked down, from the SoundLink Micro right up to the Revolve+ II at $80 off.

Much of the same goes for this collection of JBL models starting from $35 shipped and going right up to the massively powerful 800W party speakers with karaoke action and built-in light show tech.

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker features:

Sound that is rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton II offers 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. Emberton II won’t slow you down with a lengthy set-up – pair, play and let the good times roll.

