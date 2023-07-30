LaCie’s signature rugged SSDs now start from $100 with 1,050MB/s USB-C tech (Reg. $120+)

LaCie makes some of the most distinct solid-state drives on the market, and today its signature Rugged series is getting in on the savings. The 1TB LaCie Rugged SSD normally sells for $280 as of this year, but is now dropping down to $119.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon. That $150 discount arrives to pair with the best price ever status that is beating our previous mention from a few months back by an extra $10. Wrapped in a bright orange rubber exterior, LaCie is packing 1TB of solid-state storage into one of the most rugged designs on the market. On top of being drop-resistant up to 3 meters, there’s also the IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating that ensures this drive can really tag along anywhere. Its USB-C interface lets you transfer files off the NVMe internals at up to 1,050MB/s, too. All of that makes this just as perfect for pairing with your Mac everyday carry, drone photography kit, and so many other setups.

If you can get away with less storage, the savings today also carry over to the 500GB version of LaCie’s SSD. This model is now hitting the 2023 low much like the 1TB version above, trending at $99.99 from its usual $120 price tag. The value isn’t quite as good here, but those who aren’t actually going to put the full 1TB capacity of the version above to use will certainly appreciate being able to score all of the same rugged form-factor for less.

A far more compact solution that is even more affordable, you can bring home the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for $89.99. Beloved by us here at 9to5 and our readers alike, the drive does sacrifice some of the rugged perks of the LaCie model above. But if you don’t need the most capable option at fending off drops and other damage, this will score you double the storage for $10 less.

Otherwise, just go check out this internal model from WD. Now dropping down to one of the best prices ever, the 1TB SN850X 7,300MB/s heatsink SSD gives you the same storage capacity of the lead deal in a form-factor that is perfect for upgrading your PC or even a PlayStation 5 – all at $67.50.

LaCie Rugged 1TB SSD features:

LaCie Rugged SSD offers filmmakers and DITs a boost in every way thanks to Seagate FireCuda NVMe solid state drive speeds of up to 1050MB/s, extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop resistance, and hardware encryption in a palm-sized solution. Enjoy spacious capacity of 500GB and seamless connectivity using the included USB cables for compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3.0 on both Mac and Windows computers. and a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps.

