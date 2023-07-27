WD_BLACK’s 1TB SN850X 7,300MB/s heatsink SSD hits one of its best prices yet at $66

Joining the ongoing and particularly notable offer on the 2TB model at $120, Amazon has now introduced a new on-page coupon to bring the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive down to $65.99 shipped. This model started 2023 at $110 shipped before falling into the $80 range at the beginning of June. While did see a brief drop to $60 for a day in early July, now’s your chance to score at the second-best Amazon price yet. Delivering a solid 7,300MB/s transfer rate, it sports Gen4 PCIe technology within the M.2 2280 form-factor. That, along with the integrated heatsink, makes for a notable upgrade to your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5. Head below for details.

While they can’t quite keep up with the SN850X, Crucial’s latest P5 Plus 2TB Gen4 M.2 Internal Gaming SSD is another solid option that will cost even less. We recently spotted the 1TB model fall to $60 and the 2TB variant drop to $108, or $54 per TB. That’s a particularly solid price drop for a 6,600MB/s solution with an integrated heatsink and Gen 4 architecture. Take a closer look in our previous deal coverage.

As we mentioned above, the 2TB SN850X is also sitting at its best price ever, but if you’re after some serious speeds the recently-released and now on sale Gen5 Crucial models are where it’s at. Leaving all of the aforementioned models in its dust, it can reach speeds up to 12,400MB/s with an integrated heatsink and prices starting from $168 right now at Amazon.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Internal Gaming SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times..date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

