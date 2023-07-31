Anker’s 2023 model 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station now $180 off at $199

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering one of the best prices we have tracked on its 778 12-in-1 Thunderbolt Docking Station. This model launched back in February at $380 and has held its MSRP for almost all of this year before we starting seeing price drops back in June. Among the brand’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offerings, you can now pick one up for $199 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked and best we can find. Delivering, what looks to my eyes, as quite a modern design loaded with 12 ports. The 100W power passthrough is joined by a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, two USB-C ports (10Gb/s, 30W), a pair of 5Gb/s USB-A ports, two 480Mb/s USB-A, an Ethernet jack, 8K HDMI 2.1, and two DisplayPorts. It can connect to “a single display at up to 8K 30Hz, or to four displays in 4K,” but as noted by Anker, display functionality will vary from system to system depending on the laptop or computer you’re using (this model is more geared towards PC users). You can get a more detailed breakdown on that right here and down below.

If you don’t need a unit as fully-featured and are looking for something specially for MacBook users, consider the Anker 547 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook. It sells for $55 shipped on Amazon, sits flush up against your machine, and provides seven downstream ports with 100W power passthrough. Otherwise, score UGREEN’s latest 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with dual 4K HDMI display support down at $35.

Then dive into some of our latest Thunderbolt dock reviews including the particularly well-made 11-port OWC Thunderbolt Go model and the brand new Plugable USB4/Thunderbolt Dual Monitor Dock. After giving both a run for their money, I would easily recommend them to just about anyone and you can still score a nice little launch deal on the Plugable variant down at $185 shipped. Get a closer look at that one right here as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Anker 778 Thunderbolt Docking Station features:

12-in-1 Expansion: Equipped with a 100W max Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, two USB-C ports (10 Gbps, 30W), two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, two 480 Mbps USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, an 8K HDMI 2.1 port, and two DisplayPorts.

Powered by Thunderbolt 4: With an upstream bandwidth of 40 Gbps, you can simultaneously display media to a single monitor in 8K and transfer files at up to 40 Gbps.

All-in-One Charging: Keep your laptop powered up with 100W max charging via the Thunderbolt 4 upstream port and charge your other devices at up to 30W via the 2 USB-C ports.

Expand Your Display Options: Connect to a single display in up to 8K@30Hz, or to four displays in 4K. Not compatible with M1/M2 MacBooks, or Asus laptops with an AMD CPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!