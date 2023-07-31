Summer discounts land on 45mm Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands from $27 in five styles

Amazon today is now offering some fresh summer markdowns on a batch of official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands. Available across five different styles, today’s offers start at $27.10 and ship free across the board. We detail all of the two-tone colorways below, but each one is down from the same $49 going rate in order to deliver as much as 45% in savings. Each model is landing as the best price of the year for its respective design, too. All of the discounts apply to the latest styles from Apple, which have been updated for Apple Watch Series 8. Since these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a two-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist. Head below for more.

Sport Loop band colors on sale:

Alongside the Amazon listings, Woot is trying to take some of that spotlight by offering some even more rare markdowns. Two different 41mm Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are getting in on the savings, both of which arrive from the International Watch Band collection from a few years back. You can get the full scoop over at 9to5Mac, but the long and short of it is that Apple released some themed straps around different countries around the world. Included in the sale, you can score the styles themed around Denmark and China for $22.99 each. These are down from $49 too and new all-time lows.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Earlier we mentioned the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra, and those who do want to go with the more rugged wearable are in luck! Amazon is running a series of discounts that on top of taking $50 off, is delivering the second-best prices. All marked down to $749, today’s Apple Watch discounts are joined by everything else in our Apple guide to start off the work week.

Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

