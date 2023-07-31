Save on all four styles of Case-Mate transparent 30W USB-C charger from $17 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Charger for $17.10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s 20% discount is landing as the first chance to save in 2 months. It’s the third-best offer of the year, as well. There are also other styles starting at under $20 or less. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger colorways on sale

Matching the featured offering in the looks department, Case-Mate also just released a new version of its Fuel Brites Charger. Rocking the same transparent design as its 30W counterpart, the new GaN II offering steps up with a Dual USB-C form-factor and even more power. It can now handle dishing out 50W to a connected Mac, iPad, or iPhone, and is now on sale for $40 to complement its launch.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

