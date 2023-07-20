Case-Mate refreshes popular transparent GaN charger with 50W dual USB-C design

Last fall, Case-Mate launched a series of retro USB-C chargers with flashy transparent designs. The single port offerings were great for your standard iPhone 14 charging needs, but that 30W GaN tech could only go so far. Now the company is back with a new and even more capable addition to the lineup. Meet the Case-Mate Fuel Brites 50W USB-C charger.

Case-Mate launches new 50W transparent charger

Arriving with a refreshed dual port design, this new charger from Case-Mate is every bit as fun in the looks department as the original. The transparent casing shows off all of the internal charging tech, which in this case, allows the wall adapter to dish out 50W of total power. The company backs its new Fuel Mates charger with the ability to refuel two devices at once with 25W speeds or use just one of the slots to step up to the full 50W output.

The charger has new GaN II technology to thank for those improved charging specs, stepping up from the standard GaN chip that last year’s model relied on.

Despite all of the upgrades on the charging front, there is still one aspect of the new Fuel Brites charger that Case-Mate left to the original 30W version. Or I guess you could say three things that are missing. At launch, there’s only a single color of the new USB-C charger available. The 30W model, by comparison, comes in four fresh designs, each one with vibrant color and that same transparent design. The new iteration, on the other hand, just comes in a frosted white style. So if you were hoping to score one of the other neon designs, you’ll have to stick with the original.

Now available for purchase, with a launch discount

Now available for purchase, the new Case-Mate Fuel Brites 50W USB-C Charger sells for a $49.99 MSRP. You can bring it home over at Amazon, while the official Case-Mate storefront has a launch discount attached. Dropping down to $40, you can save 20% off for a limited time.

9to5Toys’ Take

As disappointed as I am that the new Fuel Brites 50W USB-C Charger doesn’t come in all four of the same styles as the original, there really is a lot to love here. We’ve seen more and more brands adopt this two-port design, and so it only makes sense that we’d see Case-Mate step in to deliver a new version of its popular charger.

Stepping up to 50W of power also makes this one of the more capable models out there with the form factor. Apple’s in-house model, by comparison, can only dish out 35W of power. So on top of getting a far cooler design with that translucent shell, you’re also getting some extra juice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!