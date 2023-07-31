Philips Hue’s Gradient lamps with addressable RGB lighting now on sale from $137 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now marking down a pair of Philips Hue Gradient Signe lamps to the best prices of the year. Kicking things off, we have the Signe Table Lamp which is now trending at $136.67 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $220, today’s offer is pairing the coupon with a direct cash discount in order to deliver 38% in savings and a new 2023 low. This is $19 under our previous mention and the best discount ever, too. As one of the first and only releases from Philips Hue to pack addressable RGB lighting, the Gradient Signe Table Lamp has an upright design that can be added anywhere to bring some extra ambient lighting into the mix. Its form-factor lets you splash color light onto walls, behind TVs, and really anywhere else with a build that’ll pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience. Head below for more.

Taking on a more horizontal form-factor, the Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube is also getting in on the savings today. This model is dropping down to $144.50 via Amazon with the on-page coupon, taking $55 off the usual $200 going rate. It’s the second-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low from back in January, too. Bringing much of the same addressable RGB lighting to your space as the table lamp version above, this light tube is geared towards resting underneath your TV on an entertainment console for adding some unique ambient illumination to your home theater. Though it’ll fit in anywhere with much of the Bluetooth or Zigbee connectivity which we detail over in the launch coverage.

As far as other ways to bring some ambient lighting into your smart home, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Nanoleaf’s black Shapes triangle HomeKit lights. This modular kit includes nine light panels that can be configured in any way you choose, bringing some unique multicolored lighting to your space in a way that neither Philips Hue model can match at $165. Just whatever you do, make sure to go check out this gorgeous new NASA-engineered geo-sync SKYVIEW lamp. We just took a hands-on look at its sleek and unique design, walking away so impressed even with its steep price tag.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp features:

Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor. Easily control your smart lights with the touch of a button on the Hue App or just the sound of your voice. You can also add smart accessories to your system to enjoy the convenience of controlling your entire house, inside and outside.

