New all-time low drops Nanoleaf’s black Shapes triangle HomeKit lights down to $165

Nanoleaf is now offering one of the best chances to save on its new limited-edition Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. These smart lights take everything our readers love about the modular HomeKit designs and apply a coat of slick black paint for a different look when hung up on your wall. Right now, the 9-panel Smarter Kit sells for $164.99 shipped once you’ve applied code NANO25FB at checkout. That delivers the lowest price we’ve ever seen at $55 off. Our last mention was back in June at $200, with today’s offer now taking off an extra $35.

Nanoleaf’s refreshed Ultra Black Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. These trade in the usual white plastic frames for a black wrapping, standing out a bit more in the process. This set is still compatible with all of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories, with the linkers that allow you to create even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Today’s discount on the Ultra Black Shapes Triangles arrives just after Nanoleaf debuted a matching set of modular Hexagon smart lights. Sporting the same customization potential and even the ability to connect in with the triangles. These new debuts aren’t on sale right now, but are another fun way to expand your smart home lighting display.

We have a collection of notable smart home offers on tap this week, all of which now come headlined by Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs. Rare discounts are arriving that offer some of the best discounts to date, as well as the lowest prices in months at the very least. Everything now starts from $30, delivering at least 20% in savings. And for everything else, our smart home guide is also packed this week with an assortment of other gear for your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setups.

More on the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles:

You asked, we listened; the new release of Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are EVEN DARKER than before, for a true black-out look! Introducing the LIMITED EDITION Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit. Triangular light panels with a 360º black finish come with everything you need—including black mounting and power accessories—to create your own statement or accent lighting.

